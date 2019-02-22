KQ2 Forecast: Rain, thunderstorms even more snow for the upcoming weekend

Temperatures warmed into the upper 30's and lower 40's across much of the area on Thursday. We are waking up to a mix of sun & clouds this Friday morning. The warmer winter weather will continue into Friday with highs near 40 degrees by the afternoon.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday afternoon ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday. We could even get some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon before we see a switch over to all snow on Saturday night. Our far northwest counties possibly can pick up anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Saturday evening through Sunday morning for Atchison, Holt and Nodaway Counties in northwest Missouri.

We'll see sunny skies on Sunday and Monday. We'll maybe see a few snow flurries on Wednesday of next week as storm system moves through the upper Midwest. Temperatures will be back down to the upper 20s to middle 30s.