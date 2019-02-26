After plenty of sunshine on Monday, clouds have moved in and will stick around for the next several days. It's another cold morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with lows in the teens and below zero wind chills.
There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
Should note that long range models are suggesting another blast of arctic air by next weekend. High temperatures will only go up into the teens with mostly sunny skies on Saturday before another chance of snow moves in on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Next disturbance moving in for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move in on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer forecast on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves out on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday