KQ2 Forecast: A dreary & cold Wednesday ahead

A weak disturbance is pushing through this Wednesday morning, bringing some freeing drizzle to the area. We could deal with a few slick spots. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower to middle 20s.

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong cold front moves through. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.

Should note that long range models are suggesting the arctic air/below average temperatures will stick around through early next week with mostly sunny skies on both Monday and Tuesday.

