KQ2 Forecast: Another cold day for your Thursday

We are waking up to cloudy skies even a few snow flurries this Thursday morning as a disturbance is pushing through the region. It's another cold start with temperatures in the teens and below zero wind chills. Expect a mix of sun & clouds heading into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 20s.

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. As of right now, snowfall accumulations between 3-5" of snow is possible. Anything can change between now and the weekend. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days so stay tuned.

Should note that long range models are suggesting the arctic air/below average temperatures will stick around through early next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday through Wednesday.

