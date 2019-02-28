We are waking up to cloudy skies even a few snow flurries this Thursday morning as a disturbance is pushing through the region. It's another cold start with temperatures in the teens and below zero wind chills. Expect a mix of sun & clouds heading into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 20s.
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. As of right now, snowfall accumulations between 3-5" of snow is possible. Anything can change between now and the weekend. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days so stay tuned.
Should note that long range models are suggesting the arctic air/below average temperatures will stick around through early next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday through Wednesday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Another cold day for your Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Another cold day on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: The cold air returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer day today
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold & windy Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and Sunny Saturday