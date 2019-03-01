KQ2 Forecast: Tracking another winter storm for the weekend

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. The first part of the weekend is looking dry but we will see snow chances increase by Sunday.

There's another chance for snow this weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. As of right now, snowfall accumulations between 1-4" of snow is possible across the KQ2 Viewing Area. The Kansas City Metro and south of I-70 can get possibly 4-7" of snow. Anything can change with this forecast between now and Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next 24-48 hours so stay tuned!

Should note that long range models are suggesting the arctic air/below average temperatures will stick around through early next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday. We will be dealing with bitter cold wind chills Monday morning. We'll get back up to the 30s by Wednesday.