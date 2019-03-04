KQ2 Forecast: A bitter cold start to our Monday

**Wind Chill Advisory for Buchanan, Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Harrison, Worth, Gentry, Nodaway, Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Atchison (Mo.), Doniphan (Kan.) and Atchison (Kan.) counties until 12 p.m. Monday.

Frigid temperatures are expected this Monday morning with dangerous wind chills. We are waking up to mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. Wind chills will make it feel like -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph. In this cold of weather, you will need to dress in layers and limit time spent outdoors. Expect mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon and highs in the low to mid teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

The next chance for some light snow mixing in with some rain will come Wednesday night into Thursday as another disturbance moves through. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area on Saturday bringing the chance for rain and some snow to the area. Highs Friday through the weekend will be back up into the 40s.