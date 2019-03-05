Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold and sunny on Tuesday

Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

It was a very cold start to the workweek with lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday into Wednesday as high pressure moves through the Central Plains, but we'll stay below normal.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 20s under sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy as well with those NW winds at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW.

The next chance for some light snow mixing in with some rain will come Wednesday night into Thursday as another disturbance moves through. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain and some snow to the area. Highs Friday through the weekend will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees. We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday. 

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Cameron
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -5°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
