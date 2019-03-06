KQ2 Forecast: The 30s make a return on Wednesday

Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.

Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday afternoon through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 40s. We will yet again have another chance of a rain/snow mix on Tuesday.