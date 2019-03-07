KQ2 Forecast: A bit of some winter weather on Thursday

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. Atchison and Nodaway Counties are under the advisory until noon. Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer and Worth Counties are under the advisory through 6 p.m.

A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.

Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday night through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 40s. We will yet again have another chance of a rain/snow mix on Tuesday into Wednesday.