Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A bit of some winter weather on Thursday

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. Atchison and Nodaway Counties are under the advisory until noon. Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer and Worth Counties are under the advisory through 6 p.m.

A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.

Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday night through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 40s. We will yet again have another chance of a rain/snow mix on Tuesday into Wednesday. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events