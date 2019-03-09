KQ2 Forecast: Rain then windy conditions for your Saturday

***A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for southern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area, including Buchanan, Platte, Clinton and Caldwell Counties in northwest Missouri & Atchison and Doniphan Counties in northeast Kansas. We will be seeing winds pick up from the west this afternoon 25-30, gusting up to 45 mph.

A strong storm system is pushing through this Saturday morning bringing us widespread rain since the overnight hours. We will continue to get some rain, even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. Highs for your Saturday will be into the 40s to the lower 50s. Winds will be picking up behind the system from the west, gusting at 45 mph.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the lower to middle 40s for highs. We will have another chance of a rain on Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be back up to near average in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Partly sunny skies are expected for Thursday into Friday.