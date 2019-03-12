KQ2 Forecast: A rainy next few days

We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning as a strong storm system starts head our way for the middle part of the workweek. We will have a chance of widespread rain on Tuesday and will last through Wednesday. Highs will be back up to near average in the lowers 50s Tuesday. We could even be above average as we reach the lowers 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up from the southeast by Wednesday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times.

Rainfall amounts over the next few days will range anywhere from 1-2." With some standing water around from this past weekend's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding especially near rivers and creeks. We'll keep you updated. We'll see scattered chances of rain on Thursday as our system exits and a cold front passes through.

Partly sunny skies are expected for Friday with much cooler air moving in by next weekend with below average highs in the lower to middle 40s. It's looking to be a really nice weekend ahead both on Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine.

