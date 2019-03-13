Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Widespread rain and windy conditions for Wednesday

We will have another chance of widespread rain for our Wednesday. Highs will be above average as we reach the lower to middle 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up from the southeast by Wednesday, gusting up to 45 mph at times.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

***Wind Advisory in effect now through Thursday 10 p.m. Strong winds will be picking up from the southeast 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40-50 mph at times.

Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from 1-2." With some standing water around from this past weekend's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding especially near rivers and creeks like the Missouri River. We'll keep you updated. We'll see scattered chances of rain maybe a rain/snow mix on Thursday as our system exits and a cold front passes through. 

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Friday with much cooler air moving in by next weekend with below average highs in the lower to middle 40s. It's looking to be a really nice weekend ahead with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s that will last through early next week. 

