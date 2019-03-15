KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and quiet weekend ahead

We are finally drying out after an active last few days with our weather. Skies are mostly cloudy this Friday morning with chilly temperatures in the 30s. Sunshine returns to the forecast for our Friday with a nice day expected. Clouds will decrease throughout the day with highs in the middle 40s. It will still be a bit breezy with winds from the northwest 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Winds will die down by Friday night.
This weekend is looking calm and quiet and very nice. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs near average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Quiet weather will continue into next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the upper 40s. The next chance for rain will come Tuesday night.
Flooding along area rivers continues to be a problem with crests on most rivers, including the Missouri River come early next week. Stay tuned to KQ2 for continuous updates throughout the coming days.
