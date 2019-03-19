Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A rainy day ahead for Tuesday

The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 7:48 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in late week between Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest. 

The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will be coming this upcoming weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events