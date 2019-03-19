KQ2 Forecast: A rainy day ahead for Tuesday

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in late week between Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest.

The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will be coming this upcoming weekend.

