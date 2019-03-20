Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Levee breached in Craig, town evacuating Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Drier and warmer heading into the second half of the workweek

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 8:18 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest. 

After a rainy Tuesday night, we're waking up to cloudy and misty conditions on this Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.  We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 50s. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be on Saturday. The rain should move out on Monday making way for mostly sunny skies by Tuesday. 

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear after Tuesday's rain. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.
