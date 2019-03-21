Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather as we wrap up the workweek

Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest. 

The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. The rain should move out on Monday making way for mostly sunny skies by midweek. Temperatures remaining near average in the middle 50s to lower 60s. 

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
