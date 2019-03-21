KQ2 Forecast: Quiet & warmer weather continues into Friday

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with near record crests coming in on Friday in locations such as St. Joseph and Atchison. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service brings the Missouri River to 30.1 feet Friday in St. Joseph while 31.8 feet is expected in Atchison. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest!
The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. The rain should move out on Monday making way for mostly sunny skies for the middle part of the midweek. Temperatures remaining near average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
