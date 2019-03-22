Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Voluntary evacuations for parts of St. Joseph Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Continuing to watch Missouri River; Quiet & warmer weather for Friday

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with near record crests coming in on Friday in locations such as St. Joseph and Atchison. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service brings the Missouri River to 31.5 feet Friday in St. Joseph. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest!

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 6:35 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with near record crests coming in on Friday in locations such as St. Joseph and Atchison. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service brings the Missouri River to 31.5 feet Friday in St. Joseph. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest!

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.

The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. The rain should move out on Monday making way for mostly sunny skies for the middle part of the midweek. Temperatures remaining near average in the middle 50s to lower 60s. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 23°
The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events