KQ2 Forecast: Cool and cloudy to start new workweek

The big weather story this upcoming workweek will be the warmer spring temperatures on the way. We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a sprinkle this Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
For the new workweek, the weather will be quiet but a cool start with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday.
Winds pick up on Wednesday as rain will move in on Thursday as our next cold front moves through. Temperatures will cool back down heading into Friday and the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Monday.
