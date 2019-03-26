Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Tuesday. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Lots of clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Tuesday morning. Another quiet day is on tap for today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. 

We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees so it will be a beautiful spring day to be outside. It will be a bit windy at times with south winds picking up sustained at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30. 

 Rain chances will move back in on Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Temperatures will cool back down from the upper 60s on Thursday into the lower 60s on Friday as a cold front passes through. For the weekend, it will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday.

