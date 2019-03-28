Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances move in as we end the workweek

Rain chances will move back in for our Thursday and Friday as our next storm system moves through. We could even hear some thunder at times. Temperatures will cool back down as well from the middle 60s on Thursday into the 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

After a beautiful and warm spring day on Wednesday, rain chances will move back in for our Thursday and Friday as our next storm system moves through. We could even hear some thunder at times. Temperatures will cool back down as well from the middle 60s on Thursday into the 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.  

For the weekend, it will be cooler and below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s. The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday.

It will stay dry and sunny heading into early next week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next chance of rain will move back in next Wednesday. 

