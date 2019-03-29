Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms for your Friday. Could hear some rumbles of thunder. Heavy rain is also possible. It will be cooler and below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Friday into Saturday as a cold front passes through. We'll have breezy north winds behind it, gusting up 20-30 mph at times. We could maybe see a rain/snow mix early Saturday morning in our northern counties as overnight temperatures fall to the upper 30s.
The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 50. We could deal with some frost early Sunday morning as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s, so you may want to cover up any tender vegetation.
It will stay dry and sunny heading into early next week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next chance of rain will move back in next Wednesday and Thursday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms for your Friday; Cooler this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler then warmer temperatures this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures but sunny skies for the weekend
- Cooler Day with Scattered Thunderstorms
- KQ2 Forecast: Much cooler Friday on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cooler Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler & cloudy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cooler Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler on Wednesday