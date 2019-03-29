Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms for your Friday; Cooler this weekend

Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms for your Friday. Could hear some rumbles of thunder. Heavy rain is also possible. It will be cooler and below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Friday into Saturday as a cold front passes through.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms for your Friday. Could hear some rumbles of thunder. Heavy rain is also possible. It will be cooler and below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Friday into Saturday as a cold front passes through. We'll have breezy north winds behind it, gusting up 20-30 mph at times. We could maybe see a rain/snow mix early Saturday morning in our northern counties as overnight temperatures fall to the upper 30s. 

The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 50. We could deal with some frost early Sunday morning as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s, so you may want to cover up any tender vegetation. 

It will stay dry and sunny heading into early next week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next chance of rain will move back in next Wednesday and Thursday. 

