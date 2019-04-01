Clear

KQ2 Forecast: More spring like weather this workweek

For the workweek, temperatures return to near where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up on a mostly clear and cold note this Monday morning. Temperatures are in the will be in the 30s.

For the workweek, temperatures return to near where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak disturbance will push through early Tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain. 

Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average. By the end of the workweek and into the weekend, dry weather returns with some warmer temperatures. Highs by Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. More rain chances return on Sunday. 

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
