KQ2 Forecast: Some rain and warmer temperatures on the way

A weak disturbance will push through this Tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain. Tuesday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 50s.
Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
By the end of the workweek and into the weekend, dry weather returns with some warmer temperatures. Highs by Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More rain chances return late Saturday into Sunday. Mostly sunny as we head back to work and school on Monday.
