KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances into the middle part of workweek

After a pretty decent start to the workweek, scattered rain chances are on the way for Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will be near average in lower 60s as a southwest wind picks up. We'll be a few degrees below average on Thursday thanks to the rain cooled air in the upper 50s.

By the end of the workweek, dry weather returns on Friday along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday.

The rain should move out as we head back to work and school on Monday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. High temperatures near average and springlike in the middle 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android