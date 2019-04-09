KQ2 Forecast: Another nice spring day for your Tuesday

After a beautiful spring day on Monday, which we topped out at 81 degrees for our high in St. Joseph, expect more of the same for our Tuesday. Highs will still be mild and above average in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Our next strong storm system will begin to move into the area late Wednesday night bringing rain chances into our Thursday. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday. We could even see a rain/snow mix late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected as we had back to work and school on Monday with highs back up into the middle 60s.

