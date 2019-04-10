KQ2 Forecast: A windy day plus one more day of warm weather for your Wednesday

Hoping you've enjoyed the warmer spring weather these last few days because big changes are on the way as we go into the second half of the workweek. Wednesday will be dry, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southeast wind, gusting up to 35 to 45 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Our next strong storm system will begin to move into the area late Wednesday night bringing slight rain chances into our Thursday. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday.

Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. We'll see scattered rain chances on Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected as we had back to work and school on Monday with highs back up into the middle 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android