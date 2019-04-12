KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cooler Friday & weekend ahead

**Freeze Warning in effect for Buchanan, Platte, Clinton and Caldwell Counties in northwest Missouri & Atchison and Doniphan Counties in northeast Kansas until 9 am Friday.

A strong cold front pushed through on Thursday. Temperatures are on a chilly note this Friday morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be on the breezy side with winds coming in from the west at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.

Mostly sunny skies are expected as we head back to work and school on Monday and Tuesday with highs back up into the lower 70s. Our weather pattern will pick up once again Tuesday night into Wednesday with another chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will cool down again as well by mid to late week with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

