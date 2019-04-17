KQ2 Forecast: Watching the potential for strong to severe storms on Wednesday

Wednesday is the day you need to remain weather aware as we have the possibility of dealing with some strong to possible severe storms this evening across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We are waking up on a cloudy note this Wednesday morning and mild with temperatures already in the 60s as we have a warm front set up to our north, ushering in the warm, moist air. We'll be cloudy and dry for most of the day. Highs on Wednesday will be above average in the upper 70s.

Our strong storm system will begin to push through sometime after 6 pm. The cloud cover we get will play a key factor in determining if we get any storms to fire up as a strong cold front approaches, bringing along cold,dry air to collide with the warmer air. We're in a marginal risk of severe weather for most of the KQ2 Viewing Area while Kansas City is in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Hail up to 1" and damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph are looking to be the main threats. Keep it tuned to KQ2 throughout the day for the latest weather information.

Temperatures will cool back down by the end of the week with highs in the 50s Thursday once cold front passes through. There is the chance for rain Thursday as well. Temperatures begin to warm back up on Good Friday and into the Easter holiday weekend, highs will be back up in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. We'll have rain chances return to the forecast on Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

