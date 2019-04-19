KQ2 Forecast: The sunshine returns but still cool for your Friday

We are waking up this Friday morning on a chilly note with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with mostly clear skies. We'll see lots of sunshine for your Passover/Good Friday. It will be a bit breezy with a north wind, gusting up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will going up to the middle 60s by the afternoon.

We will warm back up into the Easter holiday weekend as high pressure moves into the Central Plains. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday as winds switch up to the southwest. We'll start to see clouds increase on Easter Sunday, but it will be dry and mild for any holiday plans you may have. Highs will be above average in the upper 70s.

Rain chances return to the forecast late Sunday into the first half of next week with highs in the middle to upper 60s. The sunshine will return by Wednesday. We'll be back up to the lower 70s by Thursday.

