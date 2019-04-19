KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful and warmer weather for the holiday weekend

We have seen lots of sunshine for your Passover/Good Friday. It has been a bit breezy with a north wind, gusting up to 20 mph at times, making temperatures go up to the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon. Expect clear skies tonight heading into your Saturday morning as the winds become more light. It will be chilly once again tomorrow morning with lows around 40 degrees.

We will warm back up into the Easter holiday weekend as high pressure moves into the Central Plains. Highs will be in the middle 70s with lots of sunshine on Saturday as winds switch up to the southwest. We'll start off with sunny skies before a few clouds move in on Easter Sunday, but it will be dry and warm for any holiday plans you may have from morning services to brunch and the Easter egg hunts. Highs will be above average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances return to the forecast late Sunday into the first half of next week with highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s. The sunshine will return by Thursday and Friday. We'll be back up to the middle 70s by Thursday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android