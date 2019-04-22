KQ2 Forecast: Some changes on the way this work week

Easter Sunday ended up being the warmest day of 2019 (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 80s but changes are on the way to begin the new work week as a cold front will bring some cooler air to the region. A weak disturbance is pushing through this Monday morning, bringing in some light showers to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures are in the lower 60s.

Our cold front will move through later in the day. Ahead of this front, the southwest winds will help highs be in the lower 70s with a mix of sun & clouds. The cooler air will be in place by Tuesday with highs falling a few degrees below average thanks to the northwest winds. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Warmer weather does quickly move back in by Wednesday with highs back up in the 70s for the rest of the week. The rest of the work week will be quiet and sunny. The next chance for rain will come for the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android