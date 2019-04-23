KQ2 Forecast: A cooler day for Tuesday

After a warm start to the work week for Monday, temperatures start to drop off as a cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. More clouds are moving in and a cooler day is on tap for your Tuesday. Highs will be a few degrees below average thanks to the northeast winds in the middle 60s.

Warmer weather does quickly move back in by Wednesday with highs back up in the 70s for the rest of the week. The rest of the work week will be quiet and mostly sunny through Friday.

The next chance for rain will come for the weekend as our weather pattern starts getting active again. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s. Better chances for showers and storms will be on Monday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android