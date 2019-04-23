Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler day for Tuesday

More clouds are moving in and a cooler day is on tap for your Tuesday. Highs will be a few degrees below average thanks to the northeast winds in the middle 60s.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

After a warm start to the work week for Monday, temperatures start to drop off as a cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. More clouds are moving in and a cooler day is on tap for your Tuesday. Highs will be a few degrees below average thanks to the northeast winds in the middle 60s.

Warmer weather does quickly move back in by Wednesday with highs back up in the 70s for the rest of the week. The rest of the work week will be quiet and mostly sunny through Friday.

The next chance for rain will come for the weekend as our weather pattern starts getting active again. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s. Better chances for showers and storms will be on Monday. 

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
