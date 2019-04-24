KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weather moves back in for end of work week

A lot of clouds and some rain showers across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Wednesday morning. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds later on today. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the upper 60s for highs.

Warmer weather does move back in by Thursday with highs back up in the lower to middle 70s for the rest of the work week. It will also be quiet and mostly sunny through Friday.

The next chance for rain will come this weekend as our weather pattern starts getting active again. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s. Better chances for showers and storms will be on Saturday morning, before more scattered chances move back in Sunday through early next week. Highs will be back down in the middle 60s.

