KQ2 Forecast: Dense fog then slight chances of showers & storms for Thursday

**Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the KQ2 Viewing Area until 10 am Thursday.

Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s this Thursday morning. There could be some dense fog as well.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday that will bring more clouds and gusty winds. A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Friday, a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.

The next chance for rain will come this weekend as our weather pattern starts getting active again. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s. Better chances for showers and storms will be Friday night into Saturday morning, before more scattered chances move back in Sunday through early next week. Highs will be back down in the middle to upper 60s.

