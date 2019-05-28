KQ2 Forecast: Stay weather aware for severe weather on Tuesday

**Flash Flood Watch for Holt, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Andrew, DeKalb, Worth, Gentry, Daviess, and Harrison counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies this Tuesday morning with a few storms overnight north of Hwy. 36. Temperatures are in the upper 60s.

You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather. This morning's cloud cover will play a major role in determining our severe weather event. If we can keep the cloud cover around, it will act as a lid from preventing the sun to come out and provide the heating of the day to help destabilize our atmosphere. Right now, the best timing for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours, 4-10 pm is the likely time frame. All modes of severe weather are possible, including large hail up to golf ball size, damaging winds up to 80 mph and a few tornadoes are looking to be the main threats. We also still have flooding concerns from the heavy rain events the last few days, which has made the soil saturated and caused standing water issues on roads and low lying areas. We will be keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Tuesday so stay tuned to KQ2 for more updates throughout the day.

We'll have very slight chances of rain for Wednesday and Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android