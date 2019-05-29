KQ2 Forecast: Slight chance of rain for Thursday

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week. We still have concerns from the heavy rainfall in our northern counties with an additional 2-4 inches of rain on Tuesday, which has caused flooding issues on roads, highways and low lying areas.
After a drier day for us on Wednesday, we'll have very slight chances of rain for Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
