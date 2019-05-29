Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Slight chance of rain for Thursday

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week.

Posted: May 29, 2019 2:59 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 2:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week. We still have concerns from the heavy rainfall in our northern counties with an additional 2-4 inches of rain on Tuesday, which has caused flooding issues on roads, highways and low lying areas. 

After a drier day for us on Wednesday, we'll have very slight chances of rain for Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast 

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events