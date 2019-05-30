KQ2 Forecast: A very nice end to the work week for Friday

After a very active weather day on Tuesday, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week. We still have concerns from the heavy rainfall and rising river water levels, which has caused flooding issues on roads, highways and low lying areas.
It's been a dry day for the most part for Thursday with a few hit and miss showers during the afternoon hours as a weak disturbance pushes through. Temperatures have been in the lower to middle 70s.
We'll have mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for Saturday, but not looking to be a complete washout. We'll have partly sunny skies Sunday into Monday. More rain and storm chances return to the forecast by Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
