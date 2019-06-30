KQ2 Forecast: Another hot & humid day for Sunday; Storm chances return this upcoming week

***A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for Worth, Nodaway, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer and Atchison Counties in northwest Missouri as Heat Indices will make it feel like over 100 degrees.

After a hot & humid summer day for your Saturday, expect more of the same for Sunday. It will once again be sunny with highs into the lower to middle 90s. With dew points into the 70s, it will make it feel like the lower 100s outside. Make sure you continue to take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning.

We'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday & Tuesday. Our next chances for rain look to move back in late Tuesday into Wednesday and could stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday. Better chances are in the forecast for Friday & Saturday. Highs will be back down to near average in the middle to upper 80s.