After a very warm & humid Sunday across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, the hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to continue heading into the new work week.
We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The high humidity levels will make it feel like the middle to upper 90s with the heat index, so take proper precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
Expect the late summer weather pattern to stick around through Wednesday. It won't be until the second half of the work week into next weekend when rain chances return to the forecast. Highs will cool down a bit in the middle 80s Wednesday through Friday. A strong cold front is expected to push through next weekend that will really knock us back down into the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Still feeling like summer as we head into the new work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Summer-heat returns this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Feeling more like Spring this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Less active but summer hot temperatures this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather to begin the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures & some stormy weather this work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool end to the work week