KQ2 Forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect this weekend

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals could approach 2-4 inches.

We will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong thunderstorms. On Saturday, the rain might hold off until the afternoon but will be widespread late Saturday and into Sunday. This is when the heaviest rain should fall. Expect rainfall totals to be anywhere from 2-4 inches. This could bring area streams and rivers to flood stage so make sure you are watching out for that.

Also on Saturday there is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but we cannot rule out some large hail. Tornado threat is looking low. This is something we will be keeping a very close eye on.

By Sunday afternoon, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s. For next week, Monday looks nice but more rain is expected for much of the week with temperatures in the 80s.

