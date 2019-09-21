KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms moving in tonight; Heavy rain chances for Sunday

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals could approach 2-4 inches.

We will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong to possible severe thunderstorms heading into our Saturday night and into Sunday. This is when the heaviest rain should fall. Expect rainfall totals to be anywhere from 2-4 inches. This could bring area streams and rivers to flood stage so make sure you are watching out for that.

Also, there is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the early overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas in a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but we cannot rule out some large hail. Tornado threat is looking low. This is something we will be keeping a very close eye on.

By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s. For next week, Monday looks nice but more rain is expected for much of the week with temperatures in the 80s. Rain chances once again return midweek before we finally dry out late next week.

