KQ2 Forecast: A sunny & nice first day of fall for Monday

A strong cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, allowing the rain and clouds to be exiting the area. For tonight, our winds will come in light from the northwest ushering in cooler and drier air as overnight lows drop down to the middle 50s. We'll have clear skies, but with some lingering moisture we could see some dense fog develop early Monday morning so keep that in mind as you head out to work and school. You may want to leave a few minutes early and slow down on the roads.
For the upcoming work week, we'll be dealing with a nice & sunny day on Monday, which is also the first day of fall. Highs will be in the upper 70s as high pressure builds in to the Central Plains. We'll have another decent day on Tuesday with a few clouds and highs in the lower 80s as our winds pick up a bit from the south.
Rain chances do once again return late Tuesday night into Wednesday, then again on Friday as a series of cold fronts pushes through the region. Temperatures will be going up and down between the upper 70s to lower 80s mid to late week. Next weekend is looking to be a sunny & warm one with highs still above average in the 80s.
