KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances & cooler temperatures for the upcoming work week

** An Areal Flood Warning is in effect until 12:45 pm Monday for Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer Andrew, Atchison, De Kalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth Counties in northwest Missouri.

Heavy rain has fallen across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday night and this weekend. Some areas saw anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain, especially in our far northern counties. Another disturbance pushed through Sunday morning and we finally dried out by the evening hours. We'll see partly cloudy skies heading into the overnight hours with lows in the 70s by Monday morning.

Highs on Monday will remain warm as our winds continue to pick up from the south. It will be a bit breezy at times gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures will to go up into the lower to middle 80s. We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through early Thursday morning. Rain could be heavy at times, anywhere from 1-3 inches, allowing for additional flooding concerns. We'll catch another break on Thursday and Friday before more rain chances for next weekend.

One thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of seeing some of the coolest weather of the season so far by the end of the week into the weekend as we go from the 80s down to the 70s, maybe the upper 60s as we enter the month of October. Stay tuned!

