KQ2 Forecast: A rainy and cool fall weekend ahead

We are tracking once again the chance for rain beginning this Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Not going to be the best weather for Friday night high school football as we are tracking chances of rain this evening into the overnight hours so pack that rain poncho or jacket if you're heading out. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

A warm front will lift through the area and bring warmer temperatures on Saturday but this will be short lived as a cold front is forecast to slide through Saturday afternoon bringing cooler weather and the chance for rain and storms. Looks like most of the rain will fall during the first half of the day and end by evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain expected. Highs Saturday are going to be in the upper 60s into the lower 70s. Will need to watch for some gusty winds with these thunderstorms that move through as well.

Our weather appears to quiet down a bit Sunday and into next week. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 60s for highs, but should be back up into lower 70s by midweek. It looks like our next chances for rain will be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

