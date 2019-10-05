A cold front pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Saturday afternoon bringing in cooler weather for our Sunday. We'll have clear skies heading into the overnight hours, but that will allow temperatures to drop. We will be waking up Sunday morning on a chilly note with temperatures into the middle to upper 40s with a light northwest wind.
We'll be dry, but clouds will build back in on Sunday afternoon, which will help keep our temperatures cool in the middle 60s for high temperatures. Our weather appears to quiet down into next week. Temperatures will be back up into lower 70s for highs heading into the middle part of the work week.
It looks like our next chances for rain will be Wednesday evening into Friday morning as our next strong cold front pushes through. This system will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far. Temperatures will go down to the lower 60s by Thursday. We could be in the lower 50s for highs Friday afternoon and waking up to temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning. We'll keep you updated so stay tuned!
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A clear but chilly night ahead followed by a cooler Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cooler Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings storms and cooler temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler but still nice on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings clouds, cooler temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy and cooler Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet but cooler workweek ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A very nice & cooler day ahead for Friday