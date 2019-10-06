A cold front pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Saturday afternoon bringing in cooler weather for our Sunday. We woke up to clear skies this Sunday morning and on a chilly note with temperatures into the middle 40s with a light northwest wind.
We'll be dry, but clouds will build back in for our Sunday afternoon, which will help keep our temperatures cool in the middle 60s for high temperatures. Our weather appears to quiet down into next week. Temperatures will be back up into lower 70s for highs heading into the middle part of the work week.
It looks like our next chances for rain will be Wednesday evening into Friday morning as our next strong cold front pushes through. This system will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far. Temperatures will go down to the lower 60s by Thursday. We could be in the lower 50s for highs Friday afternoon and waking up to temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning. We'll keep you updated so stay tuned!
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool day ahead for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool Sunday
- A Cool & Cloudy Friday Ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy but warmer day for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Halloween
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool and cloudy to start new workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy & cool then more rain chances for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying cloudy and cool on this Saturday
- Cloudy and cool Tuesday
- A Cool & Cloudy Thursday