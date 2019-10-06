KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool day ahead for Sunday

A cold front pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Saturday afternoon bringing in cooler weather for our Sunday. We woke up to clear skies this Sunday morning and on a chilly note with temperatures into the middle 40s with a light northwest wind.

We'll be dry, but clouds will build back in for our Sunday afternoon, which will help keep our temperatures cool in the middle 60s for high temperatures. Our weather appears to quiet down into next week. Temperatures will be back up into lower 70s for highs heading into the middle part of the work week.

It looks like our next chances for rain will be Wednesday evening into Friday morning as our next strong cold front pushes through. This system will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far. Temperatures will go down to the lower 60s by Thursday. We could be in the lower 50s for highs Friday afternoon and waking up to temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning. We'll keep you updated so stay tuned!

