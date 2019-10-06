KQ2 Forecast: A nice & warmer start to the new work week

After a rainy Saturday and a cloudy & cool Sunday, our weather appears to be quiet & sunny heading into the new work week. We'll see in decrease in clouds tonight with overnight lows going down once again into the middle 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine both on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be back up into lower 70s for highs heading into the middle part of the work week.

It looks like our next chances for rain will be Wednesday evening into Friday morning as our next strong cold front pushes through. This system will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far. Temperatures will go down to the lower 60s by Thursday.

We could be in the lower 50s for highs Friday afternoon and waking up to temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning. Next weekend is looking to be finally a nice one with sunshine both on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be below averag in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We'll keep you updated so stay tuned!

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android