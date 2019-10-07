It's been a great start to the work week for us here in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. After starting our Monday with temperatures in the 40s, the sunshine helped to warm us up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. Another clear night is ahead for us with overnight lows in the 40s by Tuesday morning. But the very nice & sunny weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with highs into the lower 70s.
It looks like our next chance for rain will be Wednesday evening into Friday morning as a strong cold front pushes through. This system will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far. We could be in the lower 50s for highs Friday afternoon and waking up to temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning. On average, we get our first frost/freeze event of the season around October 11-20, so it's looking like it's right on schedule. We'll keep you updated!
Next weekend into early next week is looking to be a nice one with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Another chilly night but another nice day on tap for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Another nice day on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Chilly overnight temperatures, nice day for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice looking Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Another nice October day for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Another nice spring day for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thanksgiving forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: One more chilly day then warm up begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week