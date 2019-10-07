KQ2 Forecast: Another chilly night but another nice day on tap for Tuesday

It's been a great start to the work week for us here in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. After starting our Monday with temperatures in the 40s, the sunshine helped to warm us up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. Another clear night is ahead for us with overnight lows in the 40s by Tuesday morning. But the very nice & sunny weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with highs into the lower 70s.

It looks like our next chance for rain will be Wednesday evening into Friday morning as a strong cold front pushes through. This system will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far. We could be in the lower 50s for highs Friday afternoon and waking up to temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning. On average, we get our first frost/freeze event of the season around October 11-20, so it's looking like it's right on schedule. We'll keep you updated!

Next weekend into early next week is looking to be a nice one with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

