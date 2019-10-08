KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances returning Wednesday afternoon

After a picture perfect Monday and Tuesday, big changes will begin to move in heading into the second half of the work week due to our next major storm system that will bring the coolest air to the region by far this season.

We'll have mostly clear skies heading into the overnight hours with lows not as chilly in the 50s. We'll start seeing an increase in cloud cover Wednesday morning and then eventually the chance for some rain late in the day and lasting through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are going to be in the lower 70s. No severe weather is expected, but we could hear some thunderstorms on Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere between a half an inch to 1.5 inches.

Attention then turns to Friday and the weekend as the strong cold front will usher in cooler air on Friday. Likely the high temperature for the day on Friday will be around midnight in the lower 50s. Throughout the day, temperatures will be dropping into the 40s. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, temperatures are likely going to fall into the lower 30s bringing the first frost/freeze event of the season. Should be putting plans in place to take care of any sensitive plants such as covering them up or bringing them indoors.

Next weekend into through next Tuesday is looking to be a nice one with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

